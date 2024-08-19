A DOG ACCIDENTALLY STARTED A HOUSE FIRE BY CHEWING ON BATTERY

Comparte

An Oklahoma canine was caught on camera starting a fire by chewing on a lithium ion battery.REALLY!

The Tulsa Fire Department posted a video to YouTube showing the scene that unfolded inside the home.

The security camera footage shows the dog chewing on a lithium ion battery on a pet bed while another dog and a cat watch from nearby.

The battery suddenly catches fire, causing the animals to flee as it explodes and ignites the pet bed, filling the room with smoke.

The dogs watch the flames for a few seconds before leaving the room.

The department said the dogs and cat were able to escape the house through a dog door. No humans or animals were injured.

By Ben Hooper /// upi.com

IMPONEN RÉCORD GUINNESS EN MÉXICO AL REPARTIR 30 MIL TACOS DE CANASTA

Treinta minutos bastaron para que habitantes de Tlaxcala impusieran un récord Guinness, al repartir 30 mil tacos de canasta, de los más variados guisados, sobre el Paseo de la Reforma, en la Ciudad de México. EN SERIO!

Se les ofrecieron a los asistentes más de 186 variedades de este manjar culinario, originario de San Vicente Xiloxochitla, en el municipio de Nativitas, Tlaxcala, que se ha convertido en un alimento típico capitalino y de todo el país.

Además de los tradicionales tacos de papa, chicharrón prensado, frijol, adobo, mole verde y papa con longaniza, en esta ocasión hubo tacos para satisfacer los más exigentes paladares, con combinaciones como frijol con arándano y carne de cerdo con rajas.

En total, cerca de 150 taqueros participaron en esta hazaña, aseguró la secretaria de Turismo de la entidad, Josefina Rodríguez.

https://latinus.us

