ASTROLOGY AT WORK: YOUNGER GENERATIONS USE ZODIAC SIGNS FOR JOB DECISIONS

Comparte

Facebook 0 Twitter Pinterest 0 WhatsApp

A recent study found that a staggering 41% of Gen Z and millennials research the zodiac sign of their potential bosses and colleagues before accepting a job offer.

Why is the younger and younger-ish generation turning to the time-honored practice of astrology to help them determine if a job is the right fit?

According to research, Gen Z employees are less likely to work in independent and self-directed workspaces — as they value human contact and collaboration. This suggests who they work with is just as important to this demographic as the work that they do.

In astrology, the birth chart is a map of selfhood that indicates certain inclinations and temperaments. Thus, it’s reasonable and perhaps even advisable to do a little star stalking before joining forces with a company.

Synastry is the study of the interaction between two birth charts. While most people use it to determine romantic compatibility, the same principles can be applied to any relationship, personal or professional.

The same survey found that 62% of Gen Z respondents would accept a lower salary in return for a better work-life balance.

Gen Z workers also prioritize a supportive work environment, as 78% said the workplace should build community, social connections and belonging — and 75% stated that having fun at work is important.

In this sense, the youthful workforce values connection, compatibility and collaboration, and astrology lends itself to both.

However, in terms of astrology, work compatibility does not necessarily translate to ease or similarity.

As the motivational poster in your high school locker room maintains, if it doesn’t challenge you, it doesn’t change you, and if we think of our careers with a growth mindset, we shouldn’t seek to work with or for people who are inherently like us.

While there’s no shame in being celestially curious about your co-workers, it’s more beneficial to familiarize yourself with the company’s culture, mission statement, benefits, DE&I policy, and reputation among employees.

By Reda Wigle /// nypost.com

Comparte