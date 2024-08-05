fbpx
LOADING

Type to search

PUBLICA TU ANUNCIO GRATIS CLASIFICADOS Servicios Profesionales de El Aviso
Edición Moda y Belleza

BACK TO SCHOOL CLOTHES YOU MUST HAVE IN YOUR WARDROBE

staff August 5, 2024
Share
Comparte
Fashion Tips

If you are a student, you need to have the perfect back to school outfit! Today, we are going to give you the best back to school clothes because you need to feel great in every outfit you wear.

You are going to love your outfits this year. The best thing is that you must have some of these clothes in your wardrobe! Lucirás fresca y juvenil este regreso a clases!

Jeans

Jeans:

You must have in your wardrobe at least one pair of jeans. You can wear them with your fa-vorite top and a jacket. Also, you can wear them with a pair of tennis shoes or sandals. You are going to look fresh and young!

Shorts

Shorts:

Los shorts te darán un look muy juvenil y fresco! Así que unos shorts con una blusa o una camiseta, te harán lucir muy cool en los días soleados. Puedes combinarlos con un par de tenis o unas sandalias.

T-shirt

T-shirt:

You must have several t-shirts in your wardrobe. A t-shirt will make you look casual and fresh. You can wear it with jeans, shorts or pants and a pair of tennis shoes. You will feel comfortable and you will love your outfit.

Falda

Falda:

Una falda les da un toque muy femenino a las mujeres. Así que puedes llevarla con tu me-jor top,unos tennis o unas sandalias. Te sentirás muy cómoda al ir a estudiar.

Tennis shoes

Tennis shoes:

You will feel comfortable and you will look great with a pair of tennis shoes! You can wear them with jeans, shorts or skirts. You are going to look casual or elegant; it will depend on what you are wearing.

Comparte
Previous Article
Next Article

Next Up

ÁNGELA AGUILAR Y CHRISTIAN NODAL
staff August 5, 2024
© Copyright El Aviso Magazine. Designed and Developed by El Aviso Digital
WordPress Appliance - Powered by TurnKey Linux