BACK TO SCHOOL CLOTHES YOU MUST HAVE IN YOUR WARDROBE

If you are a student, you need to have the perfect back to school outfit! Today, we are going to give you the best back to school clothes because you need to feel great in every outfit you wear.

You are going to love your outfits this year. The best thing is that you must have some of these clothes in your wardrobe! Lucirás fresca y juvenil este regreso a clases!

Jeans: You must have in your wardrobe at least one pair of jeans. You can wear them with your fa-vorite top and a jacket. Also, you can wear them with a pair of tennis shoes or sandals. You are going to look fresh and young!

Shorts: Los shorts te darán un look muy juvenil y fresco! Así que unos shorts con una blusa o una camiseta, te harán lucir muy cool en los días soleados. Puedes combinarlos con un par de tenis o unas sandalias.

T-shirt: You must have several t-shirts in your wardrobe. A t-shirt will make you look casual and fresh. You can wear it with jeans, shorts or pants and a pair of tennis shoes. You will feel comfortable and you will love your outfit.

Falda: Una falda les da un toque muy femenino a las mujeres. Así que puedes llevarla con tu me-jor top,unos tennis o unas sandalias. Te sentirás muy cómoda al ir a estudiar.