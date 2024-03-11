LOADING

Type to search

PUBLICA TU ANUNCIO GRATISDirectorio de El Aviso
Cocina Edición

CHILAQUILES VEGETARIANOS

staff March 11, 2024
Share
Comparte

Hoy te traemos una receta muy rica que no lleva carne, Chilaquiles vegetarianos. Esta receta simplemente te encantará.

INGREDIENTES (Rinde 8 porciones)

  • 1 berenjena chica, pelada y en cuartos
  • 1 calabacita mediana
  • 225 g de champiñones frescos
  • aceite en aerosol
  • ½ taza de cebollín picado
  • 2 dientes de ajo picaditos
  • 1 taza de salsa picante
  • 180 g de totopos (de maíz amarillo o blanco)
  • ¾ de taza de dip para nachos
  • 2 ½ tazas de lechuga rallada
  • 1 tomate rojo mediano picado
  • 3 cucharadas de crema agria baja en grasa
  • 1 aguacate

PREPARACIÓN:

  1. Rebane la berenjena, la calabacita y el champiñón.
  2. Con el aceite en aerosol, rocíe una sartén antiadherente grande. Caliente a fuego medio-alto. Agregue las verduras, ¼ de taza de cebollín y el ajo; tape y cueza por 5 minutos o hasta que estén suaves; revuelva de vez en cuando. Vierta la salsa y reduzca el fuego a bajo; tape y deje cocer por 30 minutos.
  3. Caliente el horno a 180 ºC . Con aceite en aerosol, rocíe un refractario de 30 x 20 cm. Acomode la mitad de los totopos y coloque encima la mezcla de verduras. Cubra; hornee de 20 a 30 minutos o hasta que esté bien caliente. Machaque un poco los totopos restantes; espolvoréelos sobre la mezcla de verduras. Distribuya encima el dip para nachos. Hornee, sin cubrir, por 5 minutos más o hasta que los totopos estén crujientes y un poco dorados.
  4. Sirva el guisado sobre la lechuga. Espolvoree con el tomate picado y el cebollín restante.
Comparte
Previous Article
Next Article
Advertisement
Advertisement

Next Up

PUEDO DORMIR EN MI AUTO EN CALIFORNIA?
staff March 11, 2024
© Copyright El Aviso Magazine. Designed and Developed by El Aviso Digital
WordPress Appliance - Powered by TurnKey Linux