Hoy te traemos una receta muy rica que no lleva carne, Chilaquiles vegetarianos. Esta receta simplemente te encantará.
INGREDIENTES (Rinde 8 porciones)
1 berenjena chica, pelada y en cuartos
1 calabacita mediana
225 g de champiñones frescos
aceite en aerosol
½ taza de cebollín picado
2 dientes de ajo picaditos
1 taza de salsa picante
180 g de totopos (de maíz amarillo o blanco)
¾ de taza de dip para nachos
2 ½ tazas de lechuga rallada
1 tomate rojo mediano picado
3 cucharadas de crema agria baja en grasa
1 aguacate
PREPARACIÓN:
Rebane la berenjena, la calabacita y el champiñón.
Con el aceite en aerosol, rocíe una sartén antiadherente grande. Caliente a fuego medio-alto. Agregue las verduras, ¼ de taza de cebollín y el ajo; tape y cueza por 5 minutos o hasta que estén suaves; revuelva de vez en cuando. Vierta la salsa y reduzca el fuego a bajo; tape y deje cocer por 30 minutos.
Caliente el horno a 180 ºC . Con aceite en aerosol, rocíe un refractario de 30 x 20 cm. Acomode la mitad de los totopos y coloque encima la mezcla de verduras. Cubra; hornee de 20 a 30 minutos o hasta que esté bien caliente. Machaque un poco los totopos restantes; espolvoréelos sobre la mezcla de verduras. Distribuya encima el dip para nachos. Hornee, sin cubrir, por 5 minutos más o hasta que los totopos estén crujientes y un poco dorados.
Sirva el guisado sobre la lechuga. Espolvoree con el tomate picado y el cebollín restante.
