Comparte

Facebook 0 Twitter Pinterest 0 WhatsApp

Councilwoman Monica to Host 7th Annual Dia de los Muertos Festival in Pacoima Featuring World Famous Kumbia All Starz and Catrina Costume MC’d by 93.9 Melissa Rios

Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez will host the 7th Annual Dia de los Muertos Festival (Day of the Dead)—a free event in Pacoima, Saturday, October 28, 2023 from Noon – 8:00 PM. Dia de los Muertos is a celebration observed in Mexico and throughout Latin America, honoring ancestors and loved ones who have passed away.

The annual street festival will feature over 20 altars, local vendors, resource booths, petting zoo, free shade trees, kids face painting, COVID Vaccines/Flu Shots, the kids zone sponsored by Discovery Cube, Catrina contest, and a full day of live music, food trucks, and photos displaying loved ones who have ties to the community and passed. Altars have been decorated by local nonprofits, neighborhood leaders, and Council District Seven residents.

The entertainment lineup features the World Famous Kumbia All Starz, Grupo Folklórico de West Los Angeles Mictantecuhtl, Joyas Divinas Del Valle & Mariachi 1000 Amores . This year’s Catrina Contest will also feature Cali 96.3’s Melissa Rios, who will kick off the contest with Councilwoman Rodriguez. Below (and attached) is the complete run of show:

Performances.

12:00 PM – Grupo Folklórico de West Los Angeles Mictantecuhtl

12:45 PM- DJ Royelle

3:00 PM- Mariachi Lluvia & Fuego

4:00 PM- Joyas Divinas Del Valle

5:00 PM- Mariachi 1000 Amores

6:15 PM- Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez Remarks & Catrina Contest ft. Melissa Rios

7:00 PM- Kumbia All Starz

WHO: Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, Council District 7

WHEN: Saturday, October 28, 2023 from Noon – 8:00 PM

WHERE: Pacoima City Hall, 13520 Van Nuys Blvd., Pacoima, CA 91331 (Van Nuys Blvd., between Haddon Avenue and Telfair Avenue)

Comparte