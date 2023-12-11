Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez Declares “Depeche Mode Day” in Los Angeles

Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez led the City Council to recognize the profound impact Depeche Mode has had on generations of Angelenos and music lovers worldwide. This day is also a tribute to co-founding band member Andy Fletcher, who passed away in 2022, as well as a celebration of Depeche Mode’s ongoing legacy, which continues through the band’s latest album “Memento Mori” and its hugely successful accompanying world tour, which includes five sold-out nights in Los Angeles.



More information about the recognization:

Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Time: 1:00 pm

Los Angeles City Hall Spring Street Steps(200 North Spring Street, Los Ángeles, CA 90012)



About Depeche ModeHaving sold more than 100 million records and played to more than 35 million fans worldwide, Depeche Mode remains an ever-evolving and singularly influential musical force. Over the course of its ascent to its current status as a multi-platinum-selling recording act and an record-breaking live attraction—as well as a 2020 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame—Depeche Mode has served as the musical lifeblood of multiple generations. The band’s unmatched decades-spanning discography includes albums Speak & Spell (1981), A Broken Frame (1982), Construction Time Again (1983), Some Great Reward (1984), Black Celebration (1986), Music for the Masses (1987), Violator (1990), Songs of Faith and Devotion (1993), Ultra (1997), Exciter (2001), Playing the Angel (2005), Sounds of the Universe (2009), Delta Machine (2013), Spirit (2017)—and most recently Memento Mori (2023), released March 24, 2023 to unanimous rave reviews while reaching #1 in 10 countries, and cracking the top 10 in over a dozen more. Artists ranging from Johnny Cash, The Cure and Tori Amos to Deftones, Ghost and Rammstein have all taken pages from the Depeche Mode songbook, recording their own versions of classics from a timeless catalog that features singles “Just Can’t Get Enough,” “Everything Counts,” “Stripped,” “A Question of Lust,” “Strangelove,” “Never Let Me Down Again,” “Personal Jesus,” “Enjoy the Silence,” “World in My Eyes,” “I Feel You,” “Walking in My Shoes,” “Condemnation,” “In Your Room,” “It’s No Good,” “Home,” “Precious,” “A Pain That I’m Used To,” “Wrong,” “Ghosts Again,” “Wagging Tongue,” and literally dozens more. An indelible inspiration to fans, critics and artists alike, Depeche Mode continues to forge ahead, with the universally acclaimed Memento Mori and its wildly successful accompanying world tour representing the opening of the newest chapter of a peerless and ongoing legacy. About Councilwoman RodriguezLos Angeles City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez serves as the City’s Chair of the Public Safety Committee and represents the 7th Council District in the Northeast San Fernando Valley which includes the neighborhoods of Sylmar, Mission Hills, Pacoima, Lake View Terrace, Sunland, Tujunga, North Hills, Shadow Hills, and La Tuna Canyon. For more information, visit https://monicarodriguez.org. Website || Instagram || Facebook