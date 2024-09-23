DRINKING WATER WON’T HELP YOU CURE A HANGOVER

Comparte

There’s a persistent belief that chugging water after a night of drinking can counteract the effects of too much booze, but experts say it does little to prevent a hangover.

Using data from three studies, researchers from Utrecht University in the Netherlands concluded that dehydration is not the sole cause of a hangover — meaning that drinking water has a limited effect on the body’s recovery.

The review tracked the hangover symptoms of boozers who drank water before bed versus those who didn’t. Results showed that those who drank water felt less dehydrated but experienced the same degree of pain, nausea, and exhaustion as those who chose to forgo the H2O.

Researchers concluded that ­consuming water during or directly after a drinking session is ineffective in preventing hangovers. Further, drinking water after the hangover had set in was not shown to alleviate the severity of symptoms.

According to the review, dehydration is caused by the loss of water and electrolytes due to the activation of the hormone system that regulates blood pressure, fluid, and electrolyte balance. Meanwhile, the hallmark effects of an alcohol hangover are the result of oxidative stress and the body’s inflammatory response to alcohol consumption.

Dehydration triggers thirst, a common symptom of the morning after, but studies show that thirst and dehydration are relatively short-lived. However, the other pains associated with drinking tend to persist throughout the day.

According to lead author Dr Joris Verster from Utrecht University, the relationship between drinking and punishment is straightforward, “The more you drink, the more likely you are to get a hangover. Drinking water may help against thirst and a dry mouth, but it will not take away the misery, the headache and the nausea.”

The review concludes “that hangovers and dehydration are two co-occurring but independent consequences of alcohol consumption.”

By Reda Wigle /// nypost.com

