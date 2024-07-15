fbpx
GREAT SUMMER TRAVEL DESTINATIONS ACROSS THE US

Agencias July 15, 2024
Great Summer Travel Destinations Across The US

Whether you’re hitting the road with the family or embarking on a solo adventure, summer is the peak sea-son for travel in the United States. There are so many endlessly compelling sights to see and things to do throughout this country’s millions of square miles, from picturesque national parks to sleepy mountain towns to breathtakingly beautiful beaches.

Here are the 10 best summer travel destinations

White Rock, New Mexico

Mackinac Island, Michigan:

Between Michigan’s Upper and Lower Peninsulas, you’ll find Mackinac Island, where you’ll ride on horse-drawn carriages along car-free roads, observe fudge being made (and then sample it), and tour the historic Fort Mackinac. This Lake Huron-based continental island is also home to Mackinac Island State Park, where you can hike, bike, kayak, and take photos of the local natural beauty, including the stunning lime-stone Arch Rock.

Leland, Michigan

Catalina Island, California:

Catalina Island, which stretches 22 miles, is an ideal coastal destination in California. Historically significant because it’s been the filming location for more than 500 films, TV shows, and commercials over the past 90 years, this family-friendly destination is also well-known for its pristine beaches, outdoor activities, and sumptuous seafood.

Crystal River, Florida

Cody, Wyoming:

This rugged mountain town is the gateway to Yellowstone National Park, and it’s known as the “Rodeo Capital of the World,” offering you a glimpse into the Wild West. Named after Buffalo Bill Cody, Cody, Wyoming, features sweeping views, hearty and authentic cowboy fare, and many opportunities for outdoor adventures.

