HOW MANY TIMES A YEAR DO AMERICANS EXPERIENCE THE SUNDAY SCARIES?

The average American experiences the “Sunday scaries” 36 times a year, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 adults found that this feeling is defined as anxiety (32%) or dread (17%) over what to expect for the following week, and shared that it sets in around 3:54 p.m.

Nearly a quarter of those surveyed said Sundays are harder to enjoy because of the looming thought of a new week (23%).

Those who experience the Sunday scaries say this is due to stress about what they need to get done during the week (36%), before the week (28%) or uncertainty about how the week will go (33%).

For one in seven parents who experience Sunday scaries, burnout and not getting enough rest for the following week is the culprit.

Conducted by Talker Research for Pacific Foods, the survey found that combatting this feeling is important to 62% of Americans who prioritize making the most of their weekend.

What does this entail? Respondents enjoy spending Sunday binge-watching their favorite shows (51%), watching movies (42%), sleeping in (42%), cooking (31%) and going for walks (26%).

Chores are on the to-do list, too — and some of respondents’ least favorites on Sundays are laundry (34%), cleaning (33%), dishes (23%) and yard work (21%).

To ensure they have enough time to unwind, relaxation is key, especially since the average American can have four active weekends in a row before needing a breather.

Those who experience the Sunday scaries stave off anxiety with music (47%), TV (46%), social media (29%), eating (27%) and cooking (22%).

Gen Z respondents who experience the Sunday scaries, particularly, are comforted by eating (34%) and cooking (31%).

But for many, relaxation doesn’t have to mean you’re on your own. In fact, a majority of respondents prefer spending their Sunday with loved ones (52%) over recharging alone (40%).

According to 64% of those surveyed, Sundays are for getting a fresh start to the week.

By Vanessa Mangru-Kumar, SWNS // nypost.com

