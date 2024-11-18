HOW YOUNG PEOPLE CAN REDUCE THEIR CANCER RISK

Comparte

Cancer may seem like an old person’s disease, but studies have shown that certain types have become increasingly prevalent in Americans younger than 50.

Recent research found that Gen X and millennial Americans are at higher risk of developing 17 cancers compared to older generations.

“So many of my patients were told they were too young to worry about colorectal cancer,” Dr. Elena Stoffel, a University of Michigan professor of gastroenterology and director of Rogel’s Cancer Genetics Clinic, said. “But we all know nobody’s ever too young for cancer.”

University of Michigan physicians are sharing some ways to reduce your risk of early-onset cancer.

Stop smoking: There are more than 1.25 billion tobacco users worldwide, according to World Health Organization data from 2022, even as many people kiss their cigs goodbye.

According to the American Cancer Society, smoking is responsible for 20% of US cancer cases and nearly 30% of cancer deaths. And lung cancer cases and deaths are expected to grow significantly in the next 25 years.

Limit alcohol use: Research is increasingly finding that drinking even a little bit of alcohol can be harmful to health.

The metabolism of alcohol produces a toxin known to damage DNA. Alcohol can also make it difficult for the body to absorb nutrients, trigger inflammation and harm the liver over time.

Eat a healthy diet: Studies have shown that a person’s eating habits can affect their chances of developing several types of cancer.

University of Michigan experts recommend prioritizing whole grains, fruits and vegetables and limiting red meat, processed meats, sugar and unrefined grains.

Get sufficient sleep: Experts generally suggest adults get seven to nine hours of slumber nightly.

Poor sleep disrupts the body’s 24-hour biological clock, affecting hormone balance and potentially raising the risk of developing cancers of the breast, colon, ovaries and prostate, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Exercise regularly: Exercise can prevent obesity, which fuels several cancers. Working out can also keep hormones in check, inflammation at bay, the digestive system moving and the immune system healthy.

By Tracy Swartz

