POSTRE CRUJIENTE DE MANZANA

staff May 20, 2024
Este postre es ideal para comerlo en el desayuno, Postre crujiente de Manzana. Le encantará a los niños!

🥧INGREDIENTES:🍏 (Rinde 6 porciones )

  • 4 manzanas medianas verdes para cocinar/ rebanadas (4 tazas)
  • ¾ taza de azúcar morena comprimida
  • ½ taza de harina regular
  • ½ taza de avena de cocción rápida o convencional
  • 1/3  taza de mantequilla o margarina, suavizada
  • ¾ cucharadita de canela en polvo
  • ¾ cucharadita de nuez moscada en polvo

(opcional) crema o helado de vanilla, si desea

🥣PREPARACIÓN:🥄

  1. Caliente el horno a 375 º F.
  2. Engrase con manteca vegetal el fondo y los lados de un molde cuadrado de 8 pulgadas para hornear.
  3. Acomode las manzanas en el molde.
  4. Mezcle los demás ingredientes, excepto la crema; espolvoree sobre las manzanas.
  5. Hornee por unos 30 minutos o hasta que se dore por encima y las manzanas estén tiernas al perforarlas con un tenedor.
  6. Sirva caliente con la crema
