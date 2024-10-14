Comparte

Shohei Ohtani, nacido el 5 de julio de 1994 en Oshu, Japón, es considerado uno de los jugadores más talentosos y versátiles en la historia del béisbol. Actualmente juega para Los Ángeles Dodgers de las Grandes Ligas de Béisbol (MLB) y ha sido comparado con leyendas como Babe Ruth debido a su habilidad tanto como lanzador como bateador.

CARRERA Y LOGROS IMPRESIONANTES

Ohtani debutó en la MLB en 2018, tras una destacada carrera en la Liga Japonesa de Béisbol Profesional (NPB) con los Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters. En 2021, fue nombrado MVP de la Liga Americana gracias a su increíble desempeño como lanzador y bateador, acumulando 46 jonrones y 156 ponches. Su talento le ha permitido romper récords, convir-tiéndose en un fenómeno global.

En el Clásico Mundial de Béisbol 2023, Ohtani fue pieza clave para que Japón se coronara campeón, recibiendo el premio al Jugador Más Valioso del torneo. En septiembre de 2024, hizo historia al convertirse en el primer jugador de la MLB en alcanzar 50 jonrones y 50 bases robadas en una sola temporada.

HABILIDADES Y ESTILO DE JUEGO ÚNICOS

Ohtani es un lanzador impresionante, capaz de alcanzar rectas de más de 100 millas por hora, mientras mezcla lanzamientos como curvas, sliders y su característico splitter.

Shohei Ohtani, born on July 5, 1994 in Oshu, Japan, is considered one of the most talented and versatile players in baseball history. He currently plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Major League Baseball (MLB) and has been compared to legends such as Babe Ruth due to his ability as both a pitcher and a hitter.

IMPRESSIVE CAREER AND ACHIEVEMENTS

Ohtani debuted in the MLB in 2018, after an outstanding career in the Nippon Professional Baseball League (NPB) with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters. In 2021, he was named the American League MVP thanks to his incredible performance as a pitcher and hitter, racking up 46 home runs and 156 strikeouts. His talent has allowed him to break records, becoming a global phenomenon.

In the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Ohtani was a key piece in Japan being crowned champion, receiving the Most Valuable Player award of the tournament. In September 2024, he made history by becoming the first MLB player to reach 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season.

UNIQUE SKILLS AND PLAYING STYLE

Shohei Ohtani stands out as a rare two-way player, excelling as both as a dominant pitcher and a powerful hitter. He showcases an impressive arsenal, including hitting blazing fastballs that exceed 100 mph, and on the mound with sharp curveballs, sweeping sliders, and his devastating signature splitter.

As a hitter, Ohtani’s combination of raw power and precision allows him to drive the ball to all parts of the field, making him a constant threat at the plate. His versatility and impact on both sides of the game set him apart from his peers.

A FUTURE FULL OF RECORDS

Ohtani recently joined the exclusive 50-50 club, but that’s just the beginning. He’s on the cusp of reaching 400 bases, and could also hit 100 extra-base hits in the same season, falling just eight shy of the mark.

He is also projected to finish the season with 130 runs, which would put him among the all-time Dodgers, alongside legends like Freddie Freeman and Maury Wills.

Shohei Ohtani continues to write his legend, and with each season, his legacy as one of the best baseball players in the world grows even stronger.