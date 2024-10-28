THE BEST FOODS AND DRINKS FOR STRESS RELIEF

Experts say the food we consume can lessen the effects of stress by nourishing our bodies with vitamins and minerals.
Researchers have long emphasized the importance of the gut-brain connection — the idea that the gut and brain constantly communicate through an intricate network of nerves and chemical signals.
Dietitians shared with HuffPost five dietary staples for stress relief.
Orange juice: Rise and shine — a glass of OJ gets an enthusiastic thumbs-up from experts for how it can keep oxidative stress in check.
A 2022 study found that drinking 100% orange juice with no added sugar can reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in healthy adults and those at high risk of developing chronic diseases.
Leafy greens: Rich in folate and antioxidants, as well as vitamins K, C, A and calcium, leafy greens like kale and spinach are a boon for the brain.
These greens contain tryptophan, an amino acid essential to the formation of serotonin, the “feel-good hormone” that regulates mood and can help prevent anxiety and depression.
Tuna: The high amounts of vitamins B6 and B12 in tuna can help reduce stress by increasing the body’s production of serotonin and gamma-aminobutyric acid, a neurotransmitter in the brain that plays a pivotal role in regulating sleep and stress.
Pumpkin seeds: Pumpkin seeds are a bonafide superfood and certified stress reliever. Pumpkin seeds and pepitas (the seeds without the shells) contain antioxidants, including flavonoids, phenolic acids, vitamin E and carotenoids. These antioxidants are known to protect cells from disease-causing damage and reduce inflammation in the body.
Pumpkin seeds are also rich in magnesium, a mineral known to help regulate the release of cortisol, promoting feelings of peacefulness and supporting deeper, more restful sleep.
Salmon: Salmon is famously rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are known to reduce inflammation, boost brain function and support serotonin production.
