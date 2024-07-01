THE BEST LAZY RIVERS IN THE U.S. FOR A RELAXING GOOD TIME 

Comparte

Lazy rivers are pretty much universally adored—after all, they are a perfect blend of relaxation and fun. Simply hop on a tube and glide gently along a meandering waterway, soaking up the sun and letting your worries wash away.

Often, lazy rivers are the star attraction of a water park or hotel pool, with features like waterfalls, greenery, and the occasional surprise to keep you on your toes, like mini rapids or water jets.

Waco Surf | Waco, TX: The Waco Surf is billed as being the world’s longest (the website says ‘allegedly’) lazy river, which is nearly a mile long. You must purchase a Wedge waterslide pass to ride the lazy river, but that just increases the fun. You can also separately surf on a two-acre lake or try the wakeboarding cable park where overhead cables pull you around the water with no boat involved.

Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort | Rancho Mirage, CA: The Splashtopia water park within the Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort, located just outside Palm Springs, is a playground for kids and adults alike. The lazy river is the star of the whole compound, comprising a whopping 425 feet. When you’re done lazily floating, enjoy two 100-foot waterslides, a cliff-side hot tub, a sandy beach and other attractions.

Tahiti Village | Las Vegas, NV: Tahiti Village may not be Las Vegas’s longest lazy river, but it’s got a decent stretch at an eighth of a mile (660 feet). Its other features, including tiki torches and an enchanting palm-tree-lined ride past four beautiful waterfalls, make it a winner. It’s heated to over 80 degrees in the winter and the mid-70s in the summer. Plus, nearby is a sand-entry pool for building sandcastles. You must be a guest of the resort to use the lazy river.

By Clara Hogan & Erika Mailman /// timeout.com

