THE BEST OUTFITS TO CELEBRATE THANKSGIVING

Thanksgiving is a day to celebrate with your love ones.

You are going to have dinner with your family and you have to look great!

Today, we are going to show you the best outfit ideas to spend thanksgiving. You will only have to be worry about the dinner! You are going to love all the options we are going to show you because you will feel comfortable and you will look chic and cool!

Sweater dress: A sweater dress is a great option if you want to look feminine and chic. You can wear it with boots or sneakers if you want to look casual. You can add some accessories like a necklace o a bracelet.

Jeans y un suéter: Un par de jeans nunca fallan y con un suéter te sentirás súper cómoda. Trata de llevar tu suéter con los colores de la temporada como el gris, azul o rojo. Combina tu outfit con un par de botas o unos botines.

Leather pants and your favorite top: Leather pants are a great option if you want to look chic! You can combine them with any top you have in your wardrobe. You are going to look great if you wear sneakers, boots, or heels.

Un conjunto: una falda que combine con la blusa que lleves puesta es una gran opción. Puedes llevar tu falda y tu top con los colores beige, verde, azul, Amarillo o rojo. Trata de llevar unas zapatillas, unos botines o unas bailarinas.

Overalls: Overalls are perfect if you want to look casual. Add a turtleneck top or just your favorite top to an overall and you are going to love your look. Wear it with sneakers or boots. You are going to feel comfortable and chic!

Minifalda y una blusa: Una minifalda te dará un toque muy chic. Unas medias elevarán tu look. La puedes llevar con una blusa o un suéter. Combina tu outfit con unas botas o botines y agrégale unos accesorios. Te verás muy elegante!

