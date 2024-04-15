THE TOP COLOR TRENDS YOU MUST WEAR THIS SEASON

Comparte

This spring you must wear the colors of the season!

You are going to see bright colors that will make you look fresh and chic.

Today, we are going to show the top color trends you must wear. These colors will dominate this season.

You are going to love your new dresses, skirts, and tops.

¡Estos colores te harán ver y sentir espectacular!

Pistachio: This shade is the perfect color to add to your wardrobe. Pistachio suits all skin types and looks fabulous with blond, brunette and red hair. It is a pastel shade that will make you look chic!

Beige: Los colores neutros sobresalen esta temporada y el beige es uno de los colores que te hará lucir femenina, fresca y elegante. Un vestido, una blusa o una falda en color beige te dará un look muy chic!

Powder Blue: Powder Blue is a pastel blue color which has a cool, tranquil feeling to it. This particular shade of blue will make any look lighter and fresher. You will look elegant in powder blue top, dress or skirt.

Plateado: Los colores metálicos están de moda, pero el color que sobresale esta primavera es el plateado. Lo puedes usar en tus reuniones de noche. Los vestidos, faldas y blusas te encantarán!

Light Pink: Pink is a color you must have in your wardrobe all year. Pink makes you look feminine, fresh, and chic. This season, you are going to see the light pink in dresses, skirts and more.

