THESE SIMPLE THINGS BRING AMERICANS THE MOST JOY

Waking up after a good night’s sleep, catching up with an old friend or loved one and enjoying a cup of coffee are Americans’ top three “simple joys” in life.

That’s according to a survey of 2,000 general population Americans, which revealed watching their favorite show and the smell of freshly brewed coffee rounded out the top five little joys.

That was followed by hearing their favorite song on the radio, the smell of freshly baked cookies and having someone say they were thinking about them.

Waking up to the sun shining and listening to the rain while sitting inside with a warm drink completed Americans’ list of the top 10 simple joys.

Conducted by Talker Research on behalf of BUNN, the survey dug into coffee, exploring why Americans rated it so highly among the little joys in their lives.

Two-thirds of respondents (67%) said that now, more than ever, they’re focused on creating real connections with the other people in their lives — and 64% believe coffee can help create these connections.

One respondent said this was because coffee “helps people find time for each other,” while another highlighted how meeting for coffee means, “you sit, you talk, you share what’s been happening in your life.”

Not only does coffee help to build new connections, but for many, there’s also a nostalgic element (47%). When asked to share special memories where coffee was involved, one respondent said, “As a child, being in my grandparents’ kitchen on a rainy afternoon hearing the family as they talked and laughed while coffee brewed in the background.”

“It’s wonderful to see the memories people have with their loved ones and coffee,” said Brandi Goodin, the vice president of marketing communications at BUNN. “Coffee is more than just a beverage, it is an opportunity to bring people together for connection and conversation, providing a source of joy.”

By SWNS /// nypost.com

