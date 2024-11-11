THIS IS WHY AMERICANS ARE TURNING DOWN THEIR DREAM JOB

Comparte

A new survey has revealed one in three Americans would turn down a dream job if it didn’t offer good health insurance options.

The poll of 2,000 U.S. adults found three-quarters (73%) consider healthcare options an important factor if they were looking for a new job, and 63% wouldn’t be afraid to ask about their options during a job interview.

However, given the state of importance placed on healthcare by Americans, 42% believe their employer only offers them the bare minimum for health insurance options. In fact, 44% believe they’d have better health options if the issue was brought to the attention of their employer.

The study, commissioned by Tres Health and conducted by Talker Research, revealed that many find their healthcare lacking or unaffordable — in fact, 42% said they’d even change jobs if a potential new employer were to offer better healthcare options than what they currently have.

Forty-two percent who reported they were currently employed believe their current employer doesn’t care about their health or the health of their co-workers. This was especially true for those who stated they had an income below $60,000.

Out of the sample, Nearly 40% are working jobs within blue-collar industries and 72% of Americans reported having a household income of less than $60,000.

Forty-four percent of them believe their employer doesn’t care about their health; contrasting the mere 36% of respondents who make over $60,000 annually.

Affordability was found to be another major issue for respondents. When asked what maximum amount they could afford for an unexpected health or medical expense out-of-pocket, nearly half (48%) said they could only afford under $100.

And when asked how much they would be willing to spend extra per month for their health plan, 37% said they couldn’t afford any more than what they already pay, even if paying extra meant being offered more coverage.

Respondents also said they believe their primary healthcare plan should include dental (67%), vision (64%), hospital stays (59%), better prescription drug coverage (57%) and mental and behavioral health coverage (55%).

