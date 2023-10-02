THREE L.A. SPOTS MAKE NEW YORK TIMES’ BEST RESTAURANTS LIST

Comparte

Three restaurants in Los Angeles have been named among the best places to dine in the nation in 2023 by the New York Times.

The America’s Best Restaurant list features 50 buzzy restaurants across the country serving up all types of cuisines in a variety of settings, from casual corner spots to eateries helmed by Michelin-starred chefs.

Some of the restaurants featured have been open for many years while at least half of the 2023 winners opened within the last year.

“Despite the upheavals in recent years, this is an expansive moment for independent restaurants,” the Times wrote. “We can’t help but feel that cities and towns in the United States are better to eat in today than they have ever been.”

In Los Angeles, three restaurants were featured on the list:

Yess (Arts District): Originating as a popular food truck serving crowds in the Arts District, Yess opened its first brick-and-mortar location on the corner of 7th and Mateo streets in May 2023.

The Japanese-focused eatery from London chef Junya Yamasaki offers a tasting menu serving refined seafood dishes like whole rockfish stuffed with fennel, Hinoki-smoked black cod trays and line-caught sashimi plates.

Perilla LA (Echo Park): Those looking to get their banchan fix without all the hassle can enjoy all their favorite Korean side dishes at Perilla LA.

Opened in July 2023, the cozy 200-square-foot neighborhood shop serves up flavorful dishes including marinated okra, fermented cucumber and melon, sweet pepper muchim, gimbap, rolled eggs, collard green kimchi and more.

Quarter Sheets (Echo Park): Famous for their thick and crispy pan-style pizzas, Quarter Sheets started as a pandemic-era pop-up operating from owners Aaron Lindell and Hannah Ziskin’s Glendale home before eventually opening up a permanent Echo Park location in 2021.

With a simple menu, the pie shop serves up classic favorites including pepperoni, a Bianca style featuring pecorino, pistachio pesto and basil, a Sicilian style with vodka sauce and smoky eggplant.

