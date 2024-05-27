TIPS FOR GETTING CIGARETTE SMELL OUT OF YOUR HOUSE

Your house smells like cigarettes. You know it, your guests know it, perhaps even your neighbors know it. But what can you really do? Cigarette smell can be pervasive, but there are some ways to defeat it.
Clean (or get rid of) the furniture. If you’ve cleaned and cleaned but still smell cigarettes, it’s because it’s in your upholstery. Cigarette smell will get into things like couches and charges and will stay there. You need to clean anything that’s made of cloth or padded.
Clean (or get rid of) the carpet. Once you’ve cleaned up the furniture, you need to clean up any rugs or carpeting. And you need to do a deep clean. The smell of smoke doesn’t just penetrate the carpet, but also the padding under the carpet.
Wash the drapes. People often forget about the other cloth items they have around their house. You’ll need to freshly launder your drapes, your bedding, your sheets, your throw pillows; literally anything that’s around your home.
Air it out. Letting in fresh air can really help get any smells out. Open up all the windows and doors. Let the breeze take the odors away. 5. Clean the walls. Have you ever noticed that walls and ceilings also get nicotine stains? If you have wallpaper, it needs to come down. Consider repainting your house and replacing that nicotine smell with the smell of fresh, clean paint.
Use an odor eliminator. Consider spraying an odor eliminator meant for strong smells around your house, regularly, after cleaning. It’s possible that the odor needs to be chemically neutralized. An odor eliminator is usually a chemical agent that will actually get rid of smells, rather than just masking them up like air fresheners might.
Use white vinegar. Sometimes, you also need to go a little handmade. According to Real Simple you can place white vinegar in a bowl around your house to start destroying odors; it works with nicotine as well as with pets. White vinegar can also be used on walls and sprayed on furniture, if you want a more natural way to get rid of the odors.
Invest in an ozone machine. Ozone machines are machines that are specifically meant to clear the air. An ozone machine is a commercial unit, so you might need to contact a professional.
