TOO MUCH DUST AT HOME CAN CAUSE HEALTH ISSUES

Commonly comprised of dirt, pollen, skin cells, insects, pet dander, mold spores, bacteria, mycotoxins, dust mites, their refuse, and other such flotsam and jetsam, the buildup of indoor and outdoor particles is not just a nasty sight.

Experts say some dust can be downright dangerous.

The amount of dust in a home is directly related to the amount of harmful particles in it. When dust is disturbed by HVAC systems or human movement, we inhale these contaminants, and the longer we’re in a space filled with them, the more intense our exposure.

Experts have linked exposure to dust contamination to a laundry list of health issues, and in some cases, the smaller the particle, the worse the effect.

Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5), or particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, is among the primary concerns.

For reference, the human eye can only detect up to 40 microns, so these dust devils are teeny tiny. Some of these particles are so small that they can perforate the lungs and enter the bloodstream, adding to the danger.

Short-term exposure to PM2.5 can cause respiratory reactions like coughing, watering eyes, asthma attacks, and chronic bronchitis. Long-term exposure is associated with reduced lung function, cardiac episodes, neurological disorders, cancer, and even death.

Those with pre-existing heart or lung conditions are especially vulnerable to these effects.

Recent research has also found that dust found in many homes contains toxic elements like lead and pesticides, and per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Known as “forever chemicals” these are microscopic, man-made compounds that can’t be broken down by the body.

WHAT CAN YOU DO TO PREVENT THE DANGERS OF DUST?

RID YOURSELF OF CLUTTER: Rid your home of knickknacks, pile-ups, and all things unused or unwanted.

TEST DUST: Tool kits like The Dust Test can help determine if there are high levels of contaminants within your dust.

KEEP A CLEANING ARSENAL AT THE READY: A few key items can go a long way in keeping your space as clean and breathable as possible.

Indoor plants can help reduce dust in your home.

By Reda Wigle ///nypost.com

