UNA VACA SORPRENDE A UNOS NOVIOS AL OPONERSE A SU BODA

Durante una boda al aire libre en un campo, la pareja de enamorados estaban a punto de intercambiar votos matrimoniales cuando una visita inesperada irrumpió en el evento de una manera increíble.

Cuando la oficiante invitó a cualquier persona presente a hablar si tenía alguna objeción al matrimonio, una vaca decidió hacerse escuchar de una manera bastante inusual. Emitiendo un sonoro mugido en dos ocasiones, la vaca no solo tomó por sorpresa a los novios, sino que también provocó risas contagiosas entre los invitados. EN SERIO!

A pesar de la peculiar interrupción, la ceremonia continuó con un espíritu de buen humor. Sin embargo, el momento no pasó desapercibido en las redes sociales, donde un vídeo del incidente se volvió viral en cuestión de horas. La grabación ha generado diversas reacciones en las redes.

Camila Pujalví // larazon.es

PALACE CATS IN MEXICO TO GET FOOD AND CARE FOREVER IN NEW DECLARATION

Nineteen feral cats have free rein of Mexico’s National Palace, long roaming the lush gardens and historic colonial halls of the most iconic buildings in the country.

“They have access to every part of the palace, so they walk in on meetings, interviews and wander onto camera,” said Jesús Arias, the palace veterinarian.

Now, the palace cats have made hiss-tory after the government of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador declared them to be “living fixed assets,” the first animals in Mexico to receive the title. REALLY!

The investment term “fixed assets” usually applies to buildings and furniture, but by applying it to cats, López Obrador’s government has obligated the country’s Treasury to give them food and care for them for the rest of their lives, even after the leader leaves office.

apnews.com

