WHY ARE EMPLOYERS AVOIDING TO HIRE GEN Z WORKERS?

Believe it or not, the youngest of today’s eligible workers are not being sought out for employment opportunities. A ResumeBuilder.com survey of 1,000 hiring managers, showed that 40 percent of them admitted to having bias against Gen Z workers.

While many gifted, smart, able-bodied people are available to fill the holes in the job market, many of them are not a top choice.

THE LACK OF EXPERIENCE

Resume Builder’s chief career adviser, Stacie Haller, stated that, “Employers may inadvertently introduce bias based on age, rather than focusing on the candidate’s qualifications and suitability for the role.”

Gen Z workers are less experienced than previous generations. Almost 80 percent of surveyed employers saw Gen Z’s lack of real-world experience as a problem.

GEN Z IS LESS EDUCATED

Employers prefer to hire candidates who are college educated and have proven themselves in previously held roles.

Employers look for examples that new hires have what it takes to do a job well. Sadly, many Gen Z applicants have not yet proven themselves to be capable of getting things done or having the education to supplement experience.

THEY ARE MORE LIKELY TO JOB HOP

Gen Z workers have built a reputation for changing jobs frequently, also known as job hopping. Regular job hopping is a risk that many businesses are not keen to experience.

THEY DEMAND FLEXIBLE WORK

Gen Z workers are not like the traditional 9 to 5 workers of yesteryear. They are entering the workforce, looking to work in roles that offer flexibility.

Younger workers want the option to work varied hours, to help them better show up in areas outside of the workplace. The increased demand for flexibility also means many would like the option to work remotely from home if/when the need arises.

Overfocused on Technology

Many employers note Gen Z’s over-reliance on technology as another deterrent in the hiring process.

The use of AI, Wikipedia and other accessible information sources has bred a generation of workers who lack many of the soft skills that make in-person work successful.

By Kate Row //savvydime.com

