WHY COMPANIES ARE RAPIDLY FIRING GEN Z EMPLOYEES

Many companies have fired Gen Z workers just months after hiring them and several business owners said they are hesitant to bring on recent college graduates due to concerns about their work ethic, communication skills and readiness to do the job, according to a new survey.

Six in 10 employers said they have already let go recent college graduates this year, while one in seven said they are inclined to refrain from hiring new graduates next year, according to a survey conducted by Intelligent.com.

Close to 1,000 business leaders participated in the Intelligent.com survey, the results of which were first reported by Newsweek.

“Many recent college graduates may struggle with entering the workforce for the first time as it can be a huge contrast from what they are used to throughout their education journey,” Intelligent’s Chief Education and Career Development Advisor Huy Nguyen said in the report.

Nguyen said that business owners were wary of hiring those born at around the turn of the century because they were “often unprepared for a less structured environment, workplace cultural dynamics and the expectation of autonomous work.”

“Although they may have some theoretical knowledge from college, they often lack the practical, real-world experience and soft skills required to succeed in the work environment,” Nguyen said.

Unlike their older counterparts, Gen Z suffers from the public perception that they are chronically limited by short attention spans, a knack for laziness and insistence on a robust work-life balance — a byproduct of growing up in a digital world.

Younger workers are also seen as more likely to be “triggered” and galvanized by social media-driven political and social campaigns that could disrupt the workflow and create headaches for their bosses.

In the survey, 75% of companies reported that some or all of their recent college graduates were unsatisfactory.

Half of employers said that Gen Z workers were most likely to display a lack of motivation, while 39% said they lacked communication skills.

Some experts placed the blame on the education system for “not preparing students for real-world work.”

By Ariel Zilber /// nypost.com

