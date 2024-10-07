YOUNG EMPLOYEES LEAVE WORK EARLY AFTER FINISHING THEIR TASKS

Comparte

A simple text between a Gen Z employee and a millennial boss has revealed just how much work expectations have changed.

Jessy Marshall, 35, owns Hive HQ, a public relations business. Her six staff members are Generation Z.

One of her trusted employees recently texted her asking if they could leave early for the day, not because of an emergency or to attend a doctor’s appointment, but because they didn’t see any point in staying.

“Hi Jessy. I am up to date with my work … anyway, can I log off? Mwah,” the worker texted.

“Yes, log off,” Marshall replied.

That communication might seem wild to anyone who worked during the height of hustle culture when staying late at work was seen as a brag and not a cry for help, but Marshall said that is normal in her business, and it isn’t a bad thing.

The 35-year-old said her Gen Z staff are up front, set “firm boundaries,” and are conscious of their mental loads.

“They are much better at saying they feel pushed or exhausted or they don’t feel like themselves and need to take time out,” she told news.com.au.

Marshall said the youngest working generation is just more “self-aware” and healthily aren’t prepared to burn themselves out.

“They are good at setting boundaries but they are also very good at making sure they work in their allocated time,” she said.

The business owner said adjusting to this new normal took her a while.

What she’s learned, though, is that Gen Z asking to go home early because they’ve completed their work isn’t a sign of laziness or audacity.

They are just here to work smarter, not harder, which is good for her business and the office culture.

Managing director of u & u Recruitment Partners Craig Sneesby previously told news.com.au that Gen Z should prioritize logging off from work when they can because we are in a “digital era” where work doesn’t always have a clear stop and start time.

“Essentially, it is a form of their social DNA. The art of true relaxation is probably a modern-era challenge,” he said.

By Mary Madigan, News.com.au /// nypost.com

