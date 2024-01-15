YOUNGER GENERATIONS HAVE ANXIETY WHEN THEY ORDER THEIR OWN FOOD AT RESTAURANTS

Comparte

Three in 10 Americans have “menu anxiety” when ordering food from a restaurant, according to new research.

The survey of 2,000 adults found younger generations were far more likely to have anxiety while ordering — 41% of Gen Z and millennials (aged 18–43), compared with only 15% of Gen X and baby boomers (aged 44–77).

Younger generations were also more likely to let others order first so they could see what they were getting (47% vs. 30%).

Checking out the menu online in advance is another thing younger Americans make a habit of, with a quarter (24%) of those aged 18–43 “always” doing this, compared to 15% of those aged 44–77.

Conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Avocado Green Mattress, the survey looked beyond “menu anxiety,” and it also asked respondents which factors were most important to them when ordering food.

Taste was understandably the most important factor (71%), followed by cost (57%).

The time needed for the food to be prepared (22%), how messy the meal would be (16%) and the foods’ environmental impact (15%) rounded out the top five factors.

Younger generations were also more aware of what that environmental impact is. When ordering from a restaurant, 62% said they’re “very” or “somewhat” aware of the environmental impact of their meal, compared with 42% of Gen X and baby boomer respondents.

The survey also asked respondents how seeing words like “vegan” and “vegetarian” on a restaurant’s menu affected what they might order — and results found that younger generations would be more likely to order those options.

For example, if “vegan” is used as a label on the menu, 39% of younger generations would be more likely to order the food, compared with 15% of older generations. Similar stats were revealed if food were labeled as “vegetarian”; 34% of Gen Z and millennials would be more likely to order the item, compared to 17% of Gen X and baby boomers.

nypost.com

