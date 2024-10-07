COUNTRIES WHERE YOU CAN LIVE LIKE ROYALTY FOR UNDER $1,000 A MONTH

Comparte

In the U.S., it’s hard to imagine living a life with just $1,000. But, it’s not an impossible dream.

Many countries offer the ideal lifestyle you want without draining your wallet.

Discover these lovely places where you can live the life you’ve always wanted for under $1,000 per month.

Thailand is a paradise of culture and stunning islands. With an average cost of living of $790, it’s a great country to visit if you want to have a wonderful experience without the price tag.

Enjoying life in Thailand is easy, especially with the low cost of living and welcoming people. If you enjoy night outs, cities like Bangkok and Phuket have your back. Whether you like strolling in the night market and trying a lot of different foods or relaxing on the beach, Thailand has a lot in store for you.

Peru has an affordable cost of living at $765 per month, a rich cultural heritage, and diverse natural landscapes. The country offers opportunities for adventure — it’s home to the famous Machu Picchu and the Amazon rainforest. Its natural landscapes are wonderful if you love the mountains and want to go explore what the country has to offer.

The weather is also typically nice in Peru. The capital of Lima is one of my favorite cities in Peru, it has the big-city feel and it doesn’t get boring. It’s also close to several other sites in Peru, making it the perfect place if you want to do day or weekend trips to explore the area.

The Philippines is made of thousands of islands — each with their own charms. Here, you can enjoy a tropical climate while discovering the country’s natural beauty and delicious fruits. Whether you are in a city or a province, the cost of living is affordable at $614 per month.

In addition to the lower cost of living, you’ll have no problem getting along with people. The Philippines is known for its people’s hospitality and their spirited events.

