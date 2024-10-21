CUT YOUR CANCER RISK WITH THESE HELPFUL FOOD HACKS

Comparte

While some factors that influence cancer risk — like age, gender and family history — are beyond our control, others can be managed. Among those is proper nutrition, which experts agree is paramount to prevention.

While no foolproof plan or single ingredient guarantees cancer prevention, every bit — and in some cases every bite — helps.

OPT FOR HEALTHY, FIBER-RICH CARBOHYDRATES

“Fiber is my favorite nutrient for cancer prevention,” Carrie Daniel-MacDougall, a cancer epidemiologist at MD Anderson Cancer Center, recently told TIME.

Research has proposed that a high intake of dietary fiber can lower the risk of several types of cancer, including esophageal, gastric, colon and rectal.

The American Heart Association recommends getting between at least 25 and 30 grams of fiber a day.

Fiber is said to “feed” healthy gut bacteria, and experts suggest that fruits such as oranges and apples, whole grains, nuts and seeds can lower cancer risk.

PRIORITIZE LEAN MEAT AND PLANT-BASED PROTEIN

Consuming more than 18 ounces of red meat per week has been associated with increased odds of colorectal cancer.

Though it’s nutrient-rich, red meat contains heme iron, which can facilitate the production of potentially carcinogenic chemicals.

Daniel-MacDougall says ultra-processed deli meats and some meat substitutes, made with a laundry list of chemicals and additives, can be even worse.

“They add all kinds of creepy stuff that may affect gut health and inflammation.”

Cut out the cold cuts and the red meat and opt instead for chicken or fish, particularly salmon and other oily options rich in vitamin D and omega-3s.

EAT A MEDLEY OF FRUIT AND VEG

“Eat more fruits and vegetables of all kinds,” Daniel-MacDougall says. Variety is the name of the game here, as different compounds from different fruits and vegetables work collectively to gradually stunt cancer growth.

While all fruits and veggies are encouraged, some stand out for their anti-cancer properties.

By Reda Wigle /// nypost.com

