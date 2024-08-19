DOGS CAN IMPROVE THEIR OWNERS EMOTIONAL AND PHYSICAL HEALTH

Comparte

One of the best things you can do for your health might just be to get a dog, new research suggests.

A poll of 2,000 dog owners revealed that while 39% of Americans reported their emotional health is most improved by their dog, mental (27%) and physical health (25%) didn’t fall far behind.

Canine counterparts most improve mental and emotional well-being by comforting their owners when they are sad (69%) and helping them through stressful times (60%).

Others reported improvements because their dog listens to them when they need to vent (45%) and inspires them to take better care of themselves (35%).

In fact, dogs boost their owners’ mood an average of nine times every single day by way of making their owners laugh (73%), by playing (68%) or snuggling with each other (67%) and by simply being with one another on the couch (64%).

The survey, which was conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Nulo, also explored how dogs can improve our physical health and found that 81% are more active because of their dog and another 49% admit their canine is frequently the sole reason they get up and move.

Americans are now going for regular walks (86%) and are playing games (71%) with their dog, as well as running (29%) and hiking (25%) together.

Beyond that, having a dog ensures that they wake up at a reasonable time (40%) and has made them more aware of their physical capabilities (39%).

“While many think about all of the lengths owners go to in order to care for their dogs, sometimes it’s easy to forget all of the things our dogs do for us,” said Dr. Heather Mendoza, Director of Research & Development with Nulo. “Between supporting our mental, emotional and physical health, dogs are considered ‘man’s best friend’ for many excellent reasons.”

Seven in 10 dog respondents admit that owning a dog has taught them patience, along with empathy (41%), stamina (36%) and resilience (26%).

