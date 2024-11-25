MANY AMERICANS ARE CELEBRATING THE HOLIDAYS LESS THIS YEAR

Comparte

Facebook 0 Twitter Pinterest 0 WhatsApp

Thirty-nine percent of Americans said that this is their busiest holiday season yet, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 adults looked at how respondents’ winter social calendars have evolved from last year.

Although many are feeling busier than ever, Americans are slowing down compared to last holiday season: on average, respondents will attend three gatherings this year, down from five last year.

Those surveyed are comfortable with this change, too, as only 36% wish they were attending more gatherings this year compared to 62% who wished for the same last year.

Regardless of how many events they will attend, two in three shared that they’re excited about the holidays.

Conducted by Talker Research for the Chinet brand, the survey found that a third of Americans feel like they’ve been waiting a long time for the holidays this year (35%).

Looking at where exactly they’ll be spending their time, the most popular kinds of gatherings respondents will attend this year are Thanksgiving dinner (79%), Christmas dinner (73%) and Christmas parties (45%); attendance at all of these events are up from last year.

However, fewer respondents will attend New Year’s parties (36% vs. 54% last year) and Friendsgiving dinners (17% vs. 54% last year).

Of all the gatherings they will be attending, those surveyed are most excited about Thanksgiving dinner (49%) and Christmas dinner (38%), lining up with last year.

When asked about which event they’d skip if they could, Christmas dinner topped the list in 2023 (22%), but more are inclined to opt out of New Year’s parties in 2024 (12%).

“While the types of gatherings people plan to attend may shift from year to year, we still see an increased focus on getting together,” said Melissa Rakos, brand manager for the Chinet brand. “It’s clear that, for many, the holidays are truly about spending time with those they love most, regardless of what shape that takes.”

Comparte