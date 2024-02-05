PASTOR ACCUSED OF POCKETING $1.3M IN CRYPTO SCHEME SAYS ‘LORD TOLD US TO’

Comparte

A Colorado-based pastor for an online church accused of pocketing $1.3 million through a cryptocurrency fraud scheme told followers in a video statement that the Lord told him to do it. REALLY!

Eli Regalado and his wife marketed their cryptocurrency, INDXcoin, to Christian communities in Denver, saying God told him people would become wealthy if they invested.

INDXcoin raised nearly $3.2 million. At least $1.3 million of that went directly to the Regalados or was “used for their own personal benefit,” said a complaint filed in Denver County District Court.

“Out of the $1.3 [million], half a million dollars went to the IRS, and a few hundred thousand dollars went to a home remodel the Lord told us to do,” he said in the video.

The couple also allegedly spent their investors’ funds on a Range Rover, luxury handbags, jewelry, boat rentals and snowmobile adventures.

¿LAS MUJERES DEBEN TENER DOS MARIDOS? LEY EN SUDÁFRICA CAMBIARÍA EL MATRIMONIO

A lo largo de la historia, la monogamia y la poligamia siempre están en tela de juicio. Hay diversos factores biológicos que colocan a la poligamia como algo natural, pero también existen antecedentes antropológicos que apuestan por serle fiel a un solo compañero.

En la mayoría de los casos, es delito tener más de un compañero sentimental de forma “oficial”.

En Sudáfrica hay una excepción: la poligamia es legal en el caso de los hombres, es decir, ellos sí pueden tener más de una esposa.

Aunque algunos sectores conservadores se oponen a la idea de que las mujeres tengan dos esposos, Sudáfrica está analizando actualizar sus leyes de matrimonio. EN SERIO!

Como parte de ello, se está planteando un debate sobre si permitir la poliandria, que una mujer tenga más de un marido, o no. De hecho, hay estudios que certifican las ventajas de tener más de un esposo.

