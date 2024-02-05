Comparte

Facebook 0 Twitter Pinterest 0 WhatsApp

This season every woman needs a leather garment in her wardrobe because leather is a wardrobe essential. Lather garments give you a fashionable look. This season you are going to see leather everywhere, in shorts, dresses, skirts, pants, boots and more!

Today, we are going to show you the best leather pieces you must have in your wardrobe to elevate your look!

Leather Skirt: A leather skirt is a must in your wardrobe. You are going to look elegant and sexy. Combine your skirt with your best top or sweater and boots. If you want look cool, combine your skirt with thighs.

Pantalón de cuero: Un pantalón de cuero te hará lucir muy chic esta temporada. Los pantalones de cuero son súper cómodos y los puedes llevar a tus reuniones con amigas o fiestas. Agrégale a tu outfit unas za-patillas o unos botines.

Leather Dress: Dresses are the perfect garment for women and a leather dress will make you look elegant. Add to your outfit a pair of boots or heels. You are going to look sexy and chic.

Leather Jacket: A leather jacket pair well with skirts, jeans, and shorts. If you wear it with jeans, you are going to look casual and elegant at the same time. Add an accessory to your outfit.

Short de cuero: Un short de cuero te hará lucir muy cool y si a tu atuendo le agregas unas medias te verás muy sexy. Combina tu short con tu mejor blusa con los colores de la temporada como el rojo.

Comparte