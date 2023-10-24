THE CITY OF LOS ANGELES LAUNCHED THE EMERGENCY RENTERS ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

Comparte

The Two-Week Program Provides Financial Assistance to City Residents Who Owe Back Rent

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — In a continued effort to prevent individuals from becoming unhoused, the City of Los Angeles Measure United to House LA (ULA) launched the Emergency Renters Assistance Program. The program provides financial assistance toward back rent to low-income renters at risk of homelessness due to COVID-19 or other financial hardships.

There are only a couple of days left to apply; the application period closes October 2, 2023, at 6:00 p.m.

“The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is a vital opportunity for renters who owe back rent to resolve their debt and stay housed,” said Ann Sewill, General Manager of LAHD. “I encourage Angelenos to go online or call the hotline to determine eligibility, and apply if eligible. The program will pay landlords up to 6 months of unpaid rent on behalf of tenants who have experienced a financial hardship.”

To be eligible, a household must be obligated to pay rent on a residential dwelling and meet the following requirements:

Be a resident of the City of Los Angeles, regardless of immigration status. To verify if you live in the City of Los Angeles, go to neighborhoodla.org. One or more individuals within the household have experienced a loss of employment, reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced other financial hardship between April 2020 to present. Have unpaid rent due to their current landlord for any month(s) between April 2020 through present. The current household income is at or below 80% of the area median income (AMI).

Renters can apply three ways: online at housing.lacity.org seven days a week, 24 hours a day, by phone at (888) 379-3150 Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and in-person by visiting housing.lacity.org for application intake office locations.

To learn more about the program, visit http://www.housing.lacity.org.

