EAT THESE FRUITS BEFORE BED FOR BETTER SLEEP

If you’re having trouble sleeping, you might want to try a new midnight snack.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that adults get 7 or more hours of sleep per day.

However, 1 in 3 American adults (about 84 million people) aren’t getting enough uninterrupted sleep, according to SleepHealth.org. subsequently, about 50 to 70 million Americans have developed sleep disorders.

For the unfortunate many who suffer from poor sleep, there are a few sweet treats to try. Certain fruits can support a better night’s sleep thanks to their anti-inflammatory properties, melatonin and potassium, Panda London’s Sleep Expert Max Kirsten told HuffPost.

REGULARLY HAVING ONE OF THE FOLLOWING FRUITS BEFORE BED CAN BE BENEFICIAL TO A GOOD SNOOZE:

BANANAZ: Bananas have many benefits from boosting energy to reducing bloating, but a banana right before bed can work similarly to melatonin and help people get quality sleep, according to the Sleep Charity.

The yellow fruit has high levels of magnesium and potassium, both of which can relax muscles, as well as tryptophan, which is converted in the body into serotonin and can help calm the brain.

CHERRIES: Cherries — particularly tart cherries — can be a game changer for sleep. Tart cherry juice contains melatonin, which makes it a great natural way to boost sleep quality and duration, according to Healthline.

PINEAPPLE: According to EatingWell, pineapples contain melatonin, vitamin C, magnesium and fiber, all of which can help regulate the sleep-wake cycle. They also contain bromelain, which helps with muscle relaxation due to its anti-inflammatory properties and can ease you into sleep.

KIWI: Daily consumption of kiwi has been linked to improvements in both sleep quality and sleep quantity. Vitamin C and higher levels of serotonin will promote relaxation.

ORANGES: Speaking of vitamin C, the nutrient is almost synonymous with oranges. Plus, the natural sugars in this classic citrus can give your body and mind a boost just before bed, so you’ll be better primed to unwind.

PAPAYA: Eating papaya at night can have several benefits that improve sleep quality. One particular nutrient found in papaya that aids the body in sleep is choline — which also supports muscle movement, learning and memory, according to Medical News Today.

