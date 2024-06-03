FRUITS AND VEGGIES TO EAT FOR HEART HEALTH THIS SUMMER

Comparte

Looking for a healthy option to bring to a summer picnic?

Try one of these tasty and colorful fruits. You’ll be doing your heart a favor.

Registered dietitian Sherry Gray tells Verywell Health that there are plenty of summer fruits that can help keep your heart healthy and help you stay hydrated too.

The top in season fruits and veggies Gray recommends for heart health include: tomatoes, strawberries, blueberries, peaches, apricots, watermelon and zucchini.

TOMATOES: This summer fruit can seemingly do it all: lower your risk of heart disease, aid in immune function and reduce your risk for type 2 diabetes, among other benefits. Filled with beta carotene and lycopene, the fruit may also lower your risk for certain types of cancer, as those pigments are believed to contain anti-cancer properties.

STRAWBERRIES: High in fiber and water content, strawberries make an ideal summer fruit since they’re hydrating and filling. And despite being sweet, strawberries are lower in sugar than many other fruits, meaning they can still be enjoyed by those with diabetes who need to watch their blood sugar levels.

The bright red berry is also high in vitamin C, manganese, potassium and folate. The vitamin C combined with antioxidants means strawberries can help fight free radicals that would otherwise damage your heart.

ZUCCHINI: Along with other summer squashes, this one is high in potassium, which makes it good for your blood pressure and for lowering the risk of stroke and cardiovascular disease.

WATERMELON: Despite being 92% water, this melon still holds several key nutrients and minerals. Potassium, lycopene and fiber abound in the fruit. Lycopene, in particular, may improve blood pressure and help to prevent certain heart diseases, according to Verywell Health.

By Amy Eisinger /// nypost.com

