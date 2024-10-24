fbpx
Blog General- Noticias
Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez invites you to celebrate

staff October 24, 2024
﻿the rich cultural heritage of Día de Los Muertos 

at the annual Catrina Contest in Pacoima.

Los Angeles, CA – Embrace the vibrant traditions of Día de Los Muertos with a spectacular Catrina Contest, where community members showcase their artistic expressions through elaborate costumes, makeup, and accessories. La Catrina, a beloved symbol of the holiday, reflects a joyful celebration of life and remembrance, transcending cultural boundaries.

This year’s Dia De Los Muertos will feature incredible musical acts including our headliner performer La Sonora Show, a Colombian and Mexican musical group that plays cumbia style music, local community talent, and DJ Royelle who is Los Angeles’ premier Latina DJ. The event will also include kid’s activities hosted by Discovery Cube LA, Angel’s Ponies Petting Zoo, face painting, food trucks, resource booths, art installations from local artists, & more!

Join us for an evening of colorful festivities, traditional music, and community spirit as we honor those who have departed, in the true spirit of Día de Los Muertos.

ALL MEDIA ARE INVITED TO ATTEND FOR COVERAGE!

WHO: Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, Local Artists and Community Members

WHAT: Annual Catrina Contest and Día de Los Muertos Celebration

WHEN: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM (Catrina Contest begins at 6:00 PM)

WHERE: Pacoima City Hall – 13520 Van Nuys Blvd, Pacoima, CA 91331

“Event attendees can engage in a friendly competition to see who honors the Catrina tradition the best through their clothes, makeup and other accessories. La Catrina is a central symbol for Dia De Los Muertos and her popularity spans race, ethnicity and nationality.” 

